All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
- What’s a female impala called?
- On BBC radio (above) before the second world war, what was the usual word for what we’d now call a quiz?
- Who is the current makar — or poet laureate — of Scotland?
- An adaptation of which 1963 stage musical — created by Joan Littlewood and regularly revived since — was Richard Attenborough’s first film as a director?
- Which 1988 novel by Margaret Atwood shares its name with a traffic safety measure?
- Which line from a nursery rhyme appears in both “I Am the Walrus” and “Lady Madonna” by the Beatles (above)?
- By what name is the Renaissance painter Doménikos Theotokópoulos better known?
- The city of Chester stands on which river?
- In Tennyson’s “The Charge of the Light Brigade”, what line comes between “Theirs not to make reply” and “Theirs but to do or die”?
- On his death in 2015, Nicholas Smith was the last surviving original cast member of which sitcom — in which he played Cuthbert Rumbold?
