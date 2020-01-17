All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s a female impala called? © Jack Carey/Alamy Stock Photo On BBC radio (above) before the second world war, what was the usual word for what we’d now call a quiz? Who is the current makar — or poet laureate — of Scotland? An adaptation of which 1963 stage musical — created by Joan Littlewood and regularly revived since — was Richard Attenborough’s first film as a director? Which 1988 novel by Margaret Atwood shares its name with a traffic safety measure? © Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Which line from a nursery rhyme appears in both “I Am the Walrus” and “Lady Madonna” by the Beatles (above)? By what name is the Renaissance painter Doménikos Theotokópoulos better known? The city of Chester stands on which river? In Tennyson’s “The Charge of the Light Brigade”, what line comes between “Theirs not to make reply” and “Theirs but to do or die”? On his death in 2015, Nicholas Smith was the last surviving original cast member of which sitcom — in which he played Cuthbert Rumbold?

