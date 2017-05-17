Double awards triumph for FT Money writers

FT Money scored a double triumph at the Headline Money Awards on Tuesday, winning two prestigious prizes in recognition of personal finance journalism.

Josephine Cumbo, the FT’s pensions correspondent, was awarded Pensions Journalist of the Year, beating competitors from a host of national newspapers, and was described as “way ahead of the pack” by the judges.

Her articles on the rush to cash in final salary pensions, the unintended consequences of pension freedoms and a scoop exposing how an NHS Trust offered nurses cash in lieu of pensions payments were highly praised.

Describing Ms Cumbo as “a worthy winner” the judges said her entries included issues they “simply hadn’t seen discussed anywhere else”.

FT Money editor Claer Barrett was awarded Financial Commentator of the Year for the second consecutive year for her Serious Money columns criticising the government’s Help to Buy policy and explaining why parents shouldn’t repay their children’s student loans. Her third winning entry was a report into how female investors were turned off by “macho” advertising favoured by the investment industry.

The judges said: “The discussion was one of the shortest in history, with the judging panel unanimously agreed on their idea of the winner within a few minutes of sitting down. Claer’s submissions were superbly written and each made a telling point, prompting the reader to sit up and think seriously about the financial matter in hand.”