The decision is a setback for the Serious Fraud Office after years of investigation into the fundraising deal. However four former executives at the British bank, including its ex-chief executive John Varley, still face criminal charges over the cash injections the bank arranged from Qatari investors to survive the financial crisis. Patrick Jenkins discusses what the ruling means for Barlcays and the SFO with the FT's Jane Croft and Martin Arnold