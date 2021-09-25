The HTSI Autumn Arts Issue 2021 A cultural celebration starring Rufus Wainwright, Isabelle Huppert, Jenny Holzer, Tim Rice, Florian Zeller, Liza Lou, Paola Pivi, Elaine Paige, Billie Zangewa, Jeff Koons, and many more . . . © Arianna Lago | Rufus Wainwright at home in Los Angeles HTSI editor’s letter: welcome to the arts issue for autumn 2021It’s a celebration of painting, theatre, dancing and song new Cult Shop: the irreverent genius of House of VoltaireA brilliant pop-up of artist-designed objects and clothing has finally settled in a permanent homeWhat connects Cillian Murphy, Bon Iver, Steve Reich and Aaron Dessner?Meet Mary Hickson, the unassuming Irish powerhouse building a revolutionary new arts communityThe exquisite nonchalance of Isabelle HuppertIn a candid conversation, the French actress discusses performance, personality and presence with her friend, the film director Florian ZellerThe textile artists taking needlework to the next levelMeet the artists pulling together new narratives about gender, identity and raceMeet the world’s greatest watch painterWhen the grand houses want to create a real masterpiece, they call on Anita Porchet More from this SeriesThe nature of art: Jenny Holzer’s Tuscan gardenThe neo-conceptualist artist has made pure poetry on the Castello di Ama wine estateThe bear necessities of Paola PiviThe Italian artist is filling Aspen with polar cubs, and bringing the LOLs to Louis VuittonAnatomy of an art fair. Which type are you?From the Big Swinging Dealers to the Old Masters masters, we offer a field guide to the art crowd as the season revs up once againWhat’s your favourite musical?After a year of darkness, Tim Rice, Elaine Paige, Christopher Kane and other superfans celebrate the blissfully uncool world of jazz hands and overturesRufus Wainwright: ‘A good caviar moment can really cover up a lot of anguish’The musician and composer dashes for Delft vases and swigs maple syrup straight from the bottleLiza Lou’s ‘beautiful little bunker’ in Joshua TreeOn the eve of new show, the artist take us to the desert spaces that have inspired her latest worksnew Jeff Koons on Renaissance art‘It raised the bar for what we can become as a society’