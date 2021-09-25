The HTSI Autumn Arts Issue 2021

A cultural celebration starring Rufus Wainwright, Isabelle Huppert, Jenny Holzer, Tim Rice, Florian Zeller, Liza Lou, Paola Pivi, Elaine Paige, Billie Zangewa, Jeff Koons, and many more . . . 
© Arianna Lago | Rufus Wainwright at home in Los Angeles

