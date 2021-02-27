Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Rishi Sunak will deliver his second Budget next week, where the chancellor will set out a mission to put the UK's public finances on a sounder footing. Will he reveal rises in spending, tax or both? Plus, we discuss Alex Salmond's select committee appearance on Friday and whether the former Scottish first minister's testimony is a threat to his successor Nicola Sturgeon. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Mure Dickie, Robert Shrimsley and special guest Gemma Tetlow. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Aimee Keane.

Review clips: Parliament TV, Scottish Parliament

-After the pandemic: Sunak signals the UK’s return to fiscal conservatism

-Levelling up tests Johnson’s ‘Heineken’ credentials

-Salmond accuses Sturgeon of presiding over ‘failures of leadership’

-SNP feud threatens its Scottish independence hopes

-Read the latest on UK politics

-Follow @Seb Payne and @George Parker

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.