Now that the UK has a divorce settlement with the EU, how difficult is phase two going to be? Plus, can the Conservative party find a way to reinvent itself while guiding the country through Brexit? With George Parker and Miranda Green of the Financial Times, plus Robert Colville from the Centre for Policy Studies. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Madison Darbyshire.

