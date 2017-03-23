The FTCR China Freight Index staged only a muted recovery in March from the lunar new year holiday as another fall in freight rates hit profits.

The headline index, at 45.9 points, was above last March’s 44.4 but below the 47.6 average for the past 12 months. Although key sub-indices increased over February’s multi-month lows, March’s soft headline index reading capped a generally weak quarter for the domestic freight industry. However, while the cautious outlook among respondents detected in our February survey appears warranted, companies in March were optimistic for the first time this year about freight volumes in the month ahead.

Our measure of freight volumes staged a partial recovery from February’s three-year low but still pointed to a third straight month of negative growth.

The FTCR China Freight Volume Index rose to 40.5 from 37.1, below the 44.7 average for the previous 12 months.

Just 18 per cent of respondents said volumes were higher than the previous month, although that was the highest proportion since December (29.3 per cent).

For the first time in four months, respondents were positive about the outlook for freight volumes in the coming month.

Our Freight Outlook Index rose to 52.4 from 49.8 and was above the 50.5 reading of March 2016.

Freight rates fell for a second straight month, although at a slower pace than in February.

The FTCR China Freight Rate Index rose 1.7 points month-on-month to 49.5 and was just above the 48.8 average for the previous 12 months.

Just 10.2 per cent of respondents reported a month-on-month increase in freight rates versus the 78.5 per cent who reported no change.

Freight costs rose at their slowest pace in seven months in March.

Our Freight Cost Index fell 0.8 points month-on-month to 52.9, but was below the average of 57 for the previous 12 months.

The proportion of respondents reporting that costs were unchanged stood at 75.6 per cent, the largest number since April 2016 (78 per cent).

Freight companies reported that profits fell in March, the fourth straight month of decline.

The FTCR China Freight Profit Index rose just 0.3 points month-on-month to 43.7, having recorded only one reading at 50 over the past two years (November 2016).

Despite the weakness in the headline index, 70.7 per cent of respondents reported no change in their profits.

The FTCR China Freight survey is based on interviews with 200 road, railway, waterway and air logistics companies. For further details click here. This report contains the headline figures from the latest Freight survey; the full results are available from our Database.

FT Confidential Research is an independent research service from the Financial Times, providing in-depth analysis of and statistical insight into China and Southeast Asia. Our team of researchers in these key markets combine findings from our proprietary surveys with on-the-ground research to provide predictive analysis for investors.