Thomas Cook would have run out of cash within days, according to a court witness statement by its chief executive that paints a desperate picture of the fragile state of the company’s finances in the run-up to its collapse.

The travel group was facing demands of almost £500m from a long list of hotel partners and creditors at the end of September, according to insolvency documents filed by the company seen by the FT.

But it was left with just £956,670 in group cash reserves and £31.2m in bank accounts when it went bust, which led chief executive Peter Fankhauser to conclude that the “company will run out of cash by 4 October 2019 and probably earlier”.

On Tuesday, more than 130,000 passengers continued to be repatriated to the UK by the Civil Aviation Authority, as the travel group’s banks, hotel partners, insurers and landlords began to count the cost of its collapse.

The documents shed new light on how Thomas Cook management battled to save the group, including numerous conversations to sell part or all of the business in the months before its demise.

Thomas Cook received five non-binding offers for all or part of its airline, one non-binding offer for a sale of the tour operator from Fosun, its largest shareholder, and one offer for its Nordic business.

Amid a slew of negative media reports, some suppliers began to demand pre-payment and [there were] an overwhelming number of calls, including requests to cancel holidays

But all the bids were rejected, with the board deciding that they were unlikely to realise sufficient value, and would leave the capital structure of the remaining group in a state that was “unlikely to be sustainable”.

The documents also reveal for the first time that the company was approached with a takeover offer at the start of August by Anex Tour Group, a Turkish tour operator, which had taken an 8 per cent equity stake. Talks between Annex and Fosun failed to lead to a deal, the papers said.

However, the company’s fortunes deteriorated sharply during the summer months, leading to a frantic race to raise cash. According to the documents, third-party payment service providers that collected significant amounts of cash from customers, including Concardis and Nets, Barclaycard, UniCredit and American Express, “took steps to mitigate their financial exposure to the group, such as by withholding cash collections and cancelling the payment services which they provide to the group”.

As its finances worsened, the company concentrated its efforts in securing a restructuring deal backed by Fosun, its banks and some of its bondholders.

About £750m was initially identified as the new money required to support the group’s business plan, but this was raised to £900m. However, the court documents go on to say that, in the week of September 9, some lenders requested from Fosun a further £150m-£200m of funding to address downside risk to the business. Fosun refused, leaving the company needing to find the money in spite, it says, not agreeing with the analysis.

The documents outline a fevered attempt to reach a compromise, concluding in a boardroom meeting on September 17 that sparked a last-ditch search for “a broader range of stakeholders on an expedited basis” to raise cash, including an approach to the government for help.

Amid a slew of negative media reports, however, some of the company’s suppliers began to demand pre-payment in exchange for crucial supplies, as well as “an overwhelming number of calls” including requests to cancel holidays.

In a final series of meetings and conversations, the government told the company that it was unable to provide support.

“As such, despite considerable efforts, including progress in relation to obtaining significant support from a broad range of other stakeholders in relation to the provision of the required new money (including certain hoteliers), those discussions did not result in binding commitments from the company’s stakeholders,” the documents said.

The company entered insolvency on Sunday evening.