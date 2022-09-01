Russia has halted the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe for three days, and the EU has agreed to suspend a visa deal with Moscow. Plus the FT’s John Paul Rathbone explains why Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the south of the country could be a gamechanger in the war.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Russia shuts down Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe

EU rips up Russia visa deal in victory for eastern member states

Military briefing: Ukraine makes its move with Kherson counter-offensive

