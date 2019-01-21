Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Shares of the big six US banks fell sharply in the final month of 2018, worrying investors who feared that a long period of expansion was coming to an end. But fourth quarter earnings reports from the banks showed a different outlook for the global economy. The FT’s US banking editor Laura Noonan spoke with with US finance editor Robert Armstrong about the latest round of earnings and what we can expect to see from the banks in 2019.





Contributors: Robert Armstrong, US finance editor and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producers: Jennifer Sigl and Eric Krupke.