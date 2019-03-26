WeWork bond prices slipped on Tuesday after the provider of shared office space said that its losses had more than doubled from a year earlier, as the company ploughed money into a breakneck expansion that has captivated the real estate industry.

The fast-growing serviced office provider, known for its industrial chic co-working spaces with micro-roasted coffee on tap, said revenues in 2018 doubled from a year earlier to $1.82bn.

But the growth was accompanied by a ballooning deficit and declining occupancy rates. Losses climbed to $1.9bn last year from $933m in 2017, the company said, while global occupancy levels fell to 80 per cent in the last quarter from 84 per cent the previous quarter.

The mounting losses came as WeWork took on many more new leases: its office locations more than doubled to 425 in 100 cities. Memberships last year also more than doubled to 401,000 from 186,000 a year earlier, with almost a third of the membership base now made up of larger corporate clients such as Microsoft, Adidas and Citigroup.

The expansion has been fuelled by cash that WeWork has raised from a stable of well-known investors, including the SoftBank Vision Fund, T Rowe Price, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. The company said it had $6.6bn of cash and cash commitments by the end of December.

“As we head into 2019, I could not be more excited about the future growth prospects of the business,” Artie Minson, WeWork’s president and chief financial officer, said. “We will continue to invest aggressively for growth in a way that is intentional, disciplined and ensures we always maintain an ample liquidity reserve to fund our plans.”

$1.9bn vs $6.6bn WeWork’s 2018 losses against its cash holdings and commitments

Since the year end, SoftBank, the group’s largest investor, has committed to investing another $2bn — but that pledge fell far short of a $16bn investment plan that had previously been discussed. Only half of the $2bn represented new funding for the company, with SoftBank using the remainder to buy out WeWork stockholders.

The scaled-back investment has pushed executives at WeWork to consider a public listing sooner than they had anticipated, although the company has not yet filed paperwork with US securities regulators that would fully kick off an initial public offering. Nonetheless, the $47bn company has geared up for an IPO.

A public capital raising by WeWork would follow the other unicorns who have yet to make profits, such as ride hailing groups Uber and Lyft, with the latter set to complete its listing this week.

WeWork has already been given an idea of the public market reception that might await the group. In April last year it borrowed $702m from institutional investors in a closely followed bond sale.

The value of those bonds has been volatile and on Tuesday slid to a low of 91 cents on the dollar, down from a high on Monday of 92.6 cents before the latest earnings were released. The drop pushed the yield on up to 9.8 per cent, according to bond trading platform MarketAxess.

The bonds briefly traded above par, or a full 100 cents on the dollar, in August last year, and since then have broadly declined. Their value hit a low of 86 cents on the dollar after the Financial Times first reported in January that SoftBank planned to dial back its investment in the company.