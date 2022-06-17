All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What was the sequel to the film Honey, I Shrunk the Kids? In Roman mythology, what creature is half human, half goat? Which novelist was born at Berkhamsted school on October 2 1904? In which recently formed county did Queen Victoria die? Which fictional character’s first two husbands were Charles Hamilton and Frank Kennedy? Whose biggest hit single was 1982’s “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll”? In knitting patterns, what does “p” stand for? Which tick-borne disease was named in the 1970s after the Connecticut town where it was first fully identified? Which leather belt, with a supporting shoulder strap, is named after the British general who invented it? Which word for “vertical” derives from the Latin for lead?

Click here for the answers