Japan warns of aftershocks after magnitude 7.4 quake

Japan has downgraded the largest of a series of tsunami alerts it issued on Tuesday morning for areas along its north-eastern Pacific coast but warned that powerful aftershocks could affect the region in coming days.

The new style of tsunami warning, which was designed to speed evacuation and create a greater sense of urgency than alerts used in the past, followed a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4, which struck offshore at 5.59am.

The tsunami warnings called for residents to “flee the coast immediately”, to move to higher ground or tall buildings, and to “not be complacent”.

Another instruction was to “consider the worst-case scenario”. The lifting of the evacuation alert and downgrading of the tsunami advisory later on Tuesday morning offered some relief to thousands of residents who had sought higher ground or reached the safety of official evacuation centres.

Residents of Fukushima and the Tohoku region did not need reminding what a worst-case scenario can look like. A 2011 quake measuring a far more powerful magnitude 9 engulfed the region with a massive tsunami, leaving more than 18,000 dead, triggering one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters and rendering a substantial area of Japan uninhabitable for many years.

Tuesday’s epicentre is estimated to have been 20km off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of about 30km.



Damage done by Tuesday’s quake, which was felt as far away as Tokyo, appears to have been limited. Authorities reported a handful of injuries and no loss of life. Beyond the need to seek higher ground, residents told Japanese media that the greatest source of alarm was concern over how the tsunami and quake might affect ongoing work to stabilise the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear facility.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) said on Tuesday morning that it was checking the Fukushima Daiichi plant but had not reported any additional damage or irregularities at this point. It also said there had been no changes in radiation levels around the plant.

The Fukushima Daiichi plant remains a focus of opposition within Japan to the restarting of nuclear power generation: just two of the country’s 42 reactors are in operation, with the remainder closed down since the 2011 quake.

The success of the Fukushima Daiichi project depends on large quantities of water being pumped into the areas beneath the reactors to keep the fuel cool, which could theoretically leave it vulnerable to seismic activity or tsunamis. Concerns over the fragility of that system were partially realised on Tuesday as it emerged that a cooling system being used to safeguard 2,544 nuclear fuel rods at the neighbouring Fukushima Daini facility had shut down after the initial quake.

Tepco said it had restarted the cooling system two hours after the quake and that the period it was out of action would not have immediately led to a release of radiation.

The strongest tsunami originally predicted to hit the seaboard of Fukushima was 3 metres: in the event, the largest recorded was 1.4m, which did not overwhelm sea defences. A 60cm tsunami was reported at Fukushima’s Onahama port.

Broadcasters urged people to alert their neighbours and understand that even a 90cm wave was “extremely powerful” and capable of washing a person away. Warnings of that nature convinced thousands to take to their cars and drive inland, while ships and fishing boats moored along the coast rapidly put out for open waters.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his government would “do its utmost in response to the quake”.