An EU-wide human rights sanctions regime is in sight after EU foreign ministers agreed to work on a Dutch proposal to end impunity for individual abusers no matter where they come from. This is thanks in no small part to the efforts of one man, Bill Browder, who has made it his personal mission to see such legislation adopted throughout the world. He spoke to Michael Peel recently during a visit to Brussels.


Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Michael Peel, Brussels diplomatic editor and Bill Browder, CEO and founder of Hermitage Capital Management. Producer: Fiona Symon

