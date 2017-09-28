European Parliament seeks to toughen clearing house rules

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The European Parliament wants to toughen existing plans that give regulators more power over clearing houses, ensuring the institutions and the banks that use them shoulder the financial burden if they run into trouble.

The MEPs propose that a failing clearing house would first have to raise its reserve financial buffers and then force customers to raise emergency cash if needed.

“When push comes to shove, losses are to be borne by the sector to the fullest extent possible, with clearing houses first on the line, clearing members second and clients third in order to protect taxpayers,” said Jakob von Weizsäcker, co-author of a report on the subject for the parliament.

The role of clearing houses, including the London Stock Exchange Group’s LCH, the US’s Intercontinental Exchange and CME Group have grown since the financial crisis. To safeguard the financial system, regulators have sought to ensure that more derivative deals are processed through clearing houses, which sit between counterparties and ensure trades are completed even if one side defaults on payment. They handle billions of securities and derivatives markets deals each day, and are now seen as institutions that are “too big to fail”.

Mr von Weizsäcker and Kay Swinburne, co-authors of a draft report published late on Wednesday, argue for a more prescriptive plan that gives institutions little scope to deviate from in the event of a crisis. The parliament would be tougher than the proposals set out by the European Commission in November last year, said Mr von Weizsäcker.

The parliament, commission and national governments will early next year begin discussing proposals to allow regulators and central banks to safely wind down clearing houses.

However, the MEPs who co-authored the report are in disagreement over several issues relating to clearing houses. These include whether to create a single European authority to oversee how to handle the failure of a clearing house, and the establishment of another, pre-paid, reserve fund that would be held by the clearing house. It could be used for emergency funds in stressed markets.

Ms Swinburne is against both measures, and on Thursday was backed by Patrick Pearson, head of market structure at the European Commission. He told a derivatives conference that clearing houses and the banks that made up most of their members already had to pay into their own resolution funds.

“Adding a third fund-type element on top of that is probably rather disproportionate,” he said.

Alongside a clearing house raising its financial buffers and users contributing emergency funds, a third layer of defence would allow authorities to seize the margin that asset managers and other customers use to back their derivatives deals. The Financial Stability Board, an international group of policymakers and regulators, has described these as “last resort tools”.

“We tried to be more prescriptive than the FSB in some areas,” said Ms Swinburne, who acknowledged she had modified her stance to reach an agreement.

Some of the biggest customers of clearing houses, such as JPMorgan Chase, have pushed back and want clearing houses to raise their financial buffers before any losses are passed on to the users.