Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Secondary Schools news.

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Fiscal policy, labour markets, market failure

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Who are the winners and losers from the UK’s £12bn social care tax raid?

Outline the changes which will be applied to National Insurance Contributions (NICs), the so-called Health and Social Care Levy, from April 2022.

As a result of the changes to NICs, how much NICs will employees pay if their income is: a. Less than £9,568; b. Between £9,658 and £50,270; and c. Greater than £50,270.

Explain how freezing personal allowances from 2022 will also increase the government’s tax take — https://www.ft.com/content/2f485d0b-ee4d-4b20-9e4c-ad3ed52ffec4

Using a labour market diagram(s), analyse the potential unintended consequences of the ‘two tax hikes.’

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College