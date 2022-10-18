Strong US bank earnings reports pumped up Wall Street stocks and new UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped the bulk of his party’s controversial proposed tax cuts. Plus, Disney agreed to release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in French cinemas next month but warned that its biggest movies may go straight to streaming in 2023.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Wall Street stocks rally as traders turn to corporate earnings

Jeremy Hunt scraps tax cuts and slashes energy package in bid to calm markets

Disney warns France that future blockbusters may bypass cinemas

Subscribe to the FT Weekend podcast here

Tell the FT News Briefing: How are you handling the UK’s cost of living crisis?

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.