US equities slumped more than 2 per cent on inflation fears caused by CPI data

US stocks suffered their worst losses in months and government bonds also fell after government data showed the US inflation rate jumped to a 13-year high, and the Colonial pipeline has resumed operations following last week’s ransomware attack. Plus, the FT’s Taylor Nicole Rogers discusses a labour shortage in the US that is making it hard for employers to find enough workers as the economy opens up.





Wall Street ends lower as inflation debate intensifies

Colonial pipeline resumes operations following ransomware attack

US employers struggle to find willing workers after pandemic year

