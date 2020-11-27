Photography by Thomas Manneke. Styling by Delphine Danhier

Chie Kanado-Jansen, left, runs a catering business, likes to read and loves to travel. Her son Naoki Jansen, right, is a high-school student. He studies philosophy and enjoys reading. Chie wears Ralph Lauren Collection velvet dress, £3,560. Naoki wears Hermès wool flannel suit, POA, and cotton poplin shirt, £490
Julian Stordiau is a high-school student and keen kickboxer. Ermenegildo Zegna XXX wool gabardine jacket, £2,300, and cotton shirt, £680. Gucci wool jumper, £520. Bottega Veneta cotton trousers, £655
Alissa Renfrum is a final-year student at Albeda College, Rotterdam, studying administration. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello velvet dress, £2,195, and gold-plated earrings, £525
Lanxiang Vermeulen is a student of media design in Amsterdam, whose hobbies include badminton and photography. Bottega Veneta cotton/silk shirt, £2,185, calfskin bag, £1,520, and nappa-leather earrings, £400. Akris leather Carmin trousers, £2,125
Kaya was born in New York and came to Amsterdam aged seven. Now 18, she has recently finished high school, sings, plays piano and is currently preparing to go to art school. Prada wool and bead embroidered top, £4,150, and organza cotton shirt, £605. Loewe wool/silk satin skirt, £5,450
Nina de Bruijn has recently finished her science degree. Her mother, Arianne de Bruijn-van Vuuren, works in logistics. They love board games. Nina wears Salvatore Ferragamo wool crepe and grosgrain dress, £2,955. Arianne wears Tod’s cotton shirt, £450
Anna van Dieren is a graduate of the Dutch National Ballet Academy in Amsterdam, loves coffee, and from time to time works as a barista. Her mother Patricia Cyrus is associate project director for a biopharmaceutical contract research organisation. Anna wears Richard Quinn satin kaftan, £3,640. Patricia wears Emporio Armani duchesse silk cloak, £1,100
Freek Mol is a Lego enthusiast and graphic designer. Berluti leather jacket, £5,100, and matching shirt and trousers, both POA. Craig Green nylon ripstop drawstring hat and drawstring bag, both POA
Anna van Dieren wears Dior fishnet shirt, £2,551, viscose-mix bra, £892, virgin‑wool skirt, £1,803, and leather skirt (holding), £3,216
Zoe Van Achte is studying fashion management at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI). Thor Van Heesch is a doctoral candidate in biomolecular simulation. Zoé wears Miu Miu silk/cotton mix and pearl dress, £4,700. Thor wears Lanvin wool jacket, £1,855. Prada bio-cotton shirt, £435, bio-cotton tie, £140, and wool trousers, £88
Yasmijn Karhof lives in Amsterdam and works as a multimedia artist, combining photography, film and performance. Dolce & Gabbana tweed jacket, £3,750, resin-bead skirt (just seen), £4,700, and metal, crystal and glass earrings, POA
Lanxiang Vermeulen wears Fendi Chantilly-lace and silk dress, £6,100, and leather gloves, £690
Nina de Bruijn wears Chanel taffeta dress, £7,285. Metal and resin belt, £1,730
Britt Van Den Herik loves science and cooking, and began her studies in health and nutrition at Wageningen University earlier this year. Hermès moleskin jacket, £2,200, and cashmere bodysuit, £1,700. Louis Vuitton silk/cotton mix skirt, £3,700, and calfskin slingback pumps, £750. Casting director, Mathilde Curel at Julia Lange Casting. Hair and make-up, Liselotte van Saarloos using MAC Cosmetics and Bumble & Bumble. Stylist’s assistants, Marine Deve and Zoe Van Achte
