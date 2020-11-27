Chie Kanado-Jansen, left, runs a catering business, likes to read and loves to travel. Her son Naoki Jansen, right, is a high-school student. He studies philosophy and enjoys reading. Chie wears Ralph Lauren Collection velvet dress, £3,560. Naoki wears Hermès wool flannel suit, POA, and cotton poplin shirt, £490 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fdcdd1edc-e771-4a61-8cda-14f5257515c6.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nChie Kanado-Jansen, left, runs a catering business, likes to read and loves to\ntravel. Her son Naoki Jansen, right, is a high-school student. He studies\nphilosophy and enjoys reading. Chie wears Ralph Lauren Collection velvet dress,\n£3,560. Naoki wears Hermès wool flannel suit, POA, and cotton poplin shirt, £490\n© Thomas MannekeJulian Stordiau is a high-school student and keen kickboxer. Ermenegildo Zegna XXX wool gabardine jacket, £2,300, and cotton shirt, £680. Gucci wool jumper, £520. Bottega Veneta cotton trousers, £655 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F86c6dc94-e51b-4eba-853e-85ff265831fd.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nJulian Stordiau is a high-school student and keen kickboxer. Ermenegildo Zegna\nXXX wool gabardine jacket, £2,300, and cotton shirt, £680. Gucci wool jumper,\n£520. Bottega Veneta cotton trousers, £655 © Thomas MannekeAlissa Renfrum is a final-year student at Albeda College, Rotterdam, studying administration. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello velvet dress, £2,195, and gold-plated earrings, £525 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F83c17a20-d439-4fba-ad32-b54cae8d8e7e.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAlissa Renfrum is a final-year student at Albeda College, Rotterdam, studying\nadministration. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello velvet dress, £2,195, and\ngold-plated earrings, £525 © Thomas MannekeLanxiang Vermeulen is a student of media design in Amsterdam, whose hobbies include badminton and photography. Bottega Veneta cotton/silk shirt, £2,185, calfskin bag, £1,520, and nappa-leather earrings, £400. Akris leather Carmin trousers, £2,125 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F85407534-6e0a-4c00-b5c6-d818558d6897.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLanxiang Vermeulen is a student of media design in Amsterdam, whose hobbies\ninclude badminton and photography. Bottega Veneta cotton/silk shirt, £2,185,\ncalfskin bag, £1,520, and nappa-leather earrings, £400. Akris leather Carmin\ntrousers, £2,125 © Thomas MannekeKaya was born in New York and came to Amsterdam aged seven. Now 18, she has recently finished high school, sings, plays piano and is currently preparing to go to art school. Prada wool and bead embroidered top, £4,150, and organza cotton shirt, £605. Loewe wool/silk satin skirt, £5,450 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F63c2a300-17db-4f2e-8c59-258d74983d89.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nKaya was born in New York and came to Amsterdam aged seven. Now 18, she has\nrecently finished high school, sings, plays piano and is currently preparing to\ngo to art school. Prada wool and bead embroidered top, £4,150, and organza\ncotton shirt, £605. Loewe wool/silk satin skirt, £5,450 © Thomas MannekeNina de Bruijn has recently finished her science degree. Her mother, Arianne de Bruijn-van Vuuren, works in logistics. They love board games. Nina wears Salvatore Ferragamo wool crepe and grosgrain dress, £2,955. Arianne wears Tod’s cotton shirt, £450 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F83e4f433-5aee-4156-9c45-a658e27b0293.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nNina de Bruijn has recently finished her science degree. Her mother, Arianne de\nBruijn-van Vuuren, works in logistics. They love board games. Nina wears\nSalvatore Ferragamo wool crepe and grosgrain dress, £2,955. Arianne wears Tod’s\ncotton shirt, £450 © Thomas MannekeAnna van Dieren is a graduate of the Dutch National Ballet Academy in Amsterdam, loves coffee, and from time to time works as a barista. Her mother Patricia Cyrus is associate project director for a biopharmaceutical contract research organisation. Anna wears Richard Quinn satin kaftan, £3,640. Patricia wears Emporio Armani duchesse silk cloak, £1,100 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F9f2f1125-e444-4e3b-83f9-cda8d889416e.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAnna van Dieren is a graduate of the Dutch National Ballet Academy in Amsterdam,\nloves coffee, and from time to time works as a barista. Her mother Patricia\nCyrus is associate project director for a biopharmaceutical contract research\norganisation. Anna wears Richard Quinn satin kaftan, £3,640. Patricia wears\nEmporio Armani duchesse silk cloak, £1,100 © Thomas MannekeFreek Mol is a Lego enthusiast and graphic designer. Berluti leather jacket, £5,100, and matching shirt and trousers, both POA. Craig Green nylon ripstop drawstring hat and drawstring bag, both POA [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fa9290dd3-19ed-4f1b-8c04-f04c0b4564f9.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nFreek Mol is a Lego enthusiast and graphic designer. Berluti leather jacket,\n£5,100, and matching shirt and trousers, both POA. Craig Green nylon ripstop\ndrawstring hat and drawstring bag, both POA © Thomas MannekeAnna van Dieren wears Dior fishnet shirt, £2,551, viscose-mix bra, £892, virgin‑wool skirt, £1,803, and leather skirt (holding), £3,216 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F4a751986-890a-4775-a6ec-4b32a7151537.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAnna van Dieren wears Dior fishnet shirt, £2,551, viscose-mix bra, £892,\nvirgin‑wool skirt, £1,803, and leather skirt (holding), £3,216 © Thomas MannekeZoe Van Achte is studying fashion management at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI). Thor Van Heesch is a doctoral candidate in biomolecular simulation. Zoé wears Miu Miu silk/cotton mix and pearl dress, £4,700. Thor wears Lanvin wool jacket, £1,855. Prada bio-cotton shirt, £435, bio-cotton tie, £140, and wool trousers, £88 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F09dcdefb-a3b7-4320-9c84-f490e4e2a7f7.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nZoe Van Achte is studying fashion management at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute\n(AMFI). Thor Van Heesch is a doctoral candidate in biomolecular simulation. Zoé\nwears Miu Miu silk/cotton mix and pearl dress, £4,700. Thor wears Lanvin wool\njacket, £1,855. Prada bio-cotton shirt, £435, bio-cotton tie, £140, and wool\ntrousers, £88 © Thomas MannekeYasmijn Karhof lives in Amsterdam and works as a multimedia artist, combining photography, film and performance. Dolce & Gabbana tweed jacket, £3,750, resin-bead skirt (just seen), £4,700, and metal, crystal and glass earrings, POA [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F62a84c2c-f385-4c38-bb1a-e10d40b6cf73.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nYasmijn Karhof lives in Amsterdam and works as a multimedia artist, combining\nphotography, film and performance. Dolce & Gabbana tweed jacket, £3,750,\nresin-bead skirt (just seen), £4,700, and metal, crystal and glass earrings, POA\n© Thomas MannekeLanxiang Vermeulen wears Fendi Chantilly-lace and silk dress, £6,100, and leather gloves, £690 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fd3aa3364-b45e-4599-bd07-34bff4037d5b.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLanxiang Vermeulen wears Fendi Chantilly-lace and silk dress, £6,100, and\nleather gloves, £690 © Thomas MannekeNina de Bruijn wears Chanel taffeta dress, £7,285. Metal and resin belt, £1,730 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fc98ff28c-7246-4c7f-9ee7-a1b2b6fab96e.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nNina de Bruijn wears Chanel taffeta dress, £7,285. Metal and resin belt, £1,730\n© Thomas MannekeBritt Van Den Herik loves science and cooking, and began her studies in health and nutrition at Wageningen University earlier this year. Hermès moleskin jacket, £2,200, and cashmere bodysuit, £1,700. Louis Vuitton silk/cotton mix skirt, £3,700, and calfskin slingback pumps, £750. Casting director, Mathilde Curel at Julia Lange Casting. Hair and make-up, Liselotte van Saarloos using MAC Cosmetics and Bumble & Bumble. Stylist’s assistants, Marine Deve and Zoe Van Achte [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fd4791661-0dd9-44bb-9ded-5cac3c2d00bf.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nBritt Van Den Herik loves science and cooking, and began her studies in health\nand nutrition at Wageningen University earlier this year. Hermès moleskin\njacket, £2,200, and cashmere bodysuit, £1,700. Louis Vuitton silk/cotton mix\nskirt, £3,700, and calfskin slingback pumps, £750. Casting director, Mathilde\nCurel at Julia Lange Casting. Hair and make-up, Liselotte van Saarloos using MAC\nCosmetics and Bumble & Bumble. Stylist’s assistants, Marine Deve and Zoe Van\nAchte © Thomas Manneke