In the first year or so of his presidency, Emmanuel Macron rarely took a misstep: he passed much needed reforms to France’s labour market and prevailed in a confrontation with powerful rail unions.

But, argues Gideon Rachman in his column this week, all that early momentum has stalled and Mr Macron’s quinquennat has been derailed by the gilets jaunes protests. The consequences of this, moreover, are not merely domestic: Mr Macron’s ambitious vision for reform of the EU depended, in part at least, on Germany being persuaded that he would succeed at home.

Before taking office, Mr Macron rejected idea that France was unreformable. He appears to be learning a hard lesson about the limits of presidential power in the Fifth Republic.

Laurence Boone, chief economist at the OECD, writes that, with the global economy slowing, international co-operation on fiscal policy is not just desirable, it is necessary.

Robert Shrimsley concludes from Theresa May’s decision to postpone the vote on her EU withdrawal agreement that the campaign for a second referendum is gathering “escape velocity”.

Ashley Nunes, a research scientist at MIT, points out that driverless taxi services like the one being launched by Waymo in Arizona, face a problem: how to compete with ride-hailing apps such as Uber or Lyft while using pricier personnel (the software engineers who make the vehicles run).

Neil Munshi, writing from northeast Nigeria, examines the economic effects of the presence of NGOs in a region blighted by violence.

What you’ve been saying

US-China trade dispute is about national security: letter from Louis J Cutrona, Jr, Ridgewood, NJ, US

David Zweig, in characterising the US-China trade dispute as a ‘ tussle for tech supremacy’ (December 6), misses a crucial issue. From a national security standpoint, the US should not allow itself to make use of Chinese-made technology because of the certainty that the Chinese government will ensure that such devices have a back-door capability to send all data to Chinese monitoring sites. Professor Zweig is correct that the US goal is to ‘end China’s state-directed industrial policy’, but this is a security not a tech supremacy problem.

In response to “ Opec is not the power broker it once was”, Filip says:

An interesting article but shouldn’t the cost to produce a barrel be part of the equation? From what I understand the cost to produce a barrel is much higher for shale oil than for conventional oil. So how likely is it that the output growth in US will continue to rise if the prices per barrel goes below 50 USD?

Saudis’ aggression in Yemen dates from 1932: letter from Dr Niccolo Caldararo, San Francisco State University, US

Your report ‘ Yemen factions start peace talks with prisoner swap deal’ (December 7) misses an important point and significant background. While the event takes place in the shadow of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, it also illustrates the courage of the Yemeni negotiators in risking their lives to travel to the talks in Sweden. The important background your story leaves out is the fact that Saudi Arabia is the aggressor here, and that this is not the first time Saudi Arabia has invaded Yemen. The current war is simply an extension of Saudi aggression over the Arabian Peninsula since 1932.

Today’s opinion

