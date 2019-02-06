Meat recipes

Baked duck, spatchcock chicken or lamb necks with garlic? A feast of meat recipes

Tortiglioni with venison ragu — a Rowley Leigh recipe

‘Yes, we should eat less meat. But in winter we need vittles that will stick to the ribs’

Meatballs cooked with chard and yoghurt — a Honey & Co recipe

‘Plenty of texture keeps the palate interested — and keeps you going back for just one more’

Honey & Co’s pork belly with oregano, lemon and garlic recipe

‘The taste and aroma of meat cooked on a spit will help you snatch a final piece of summer’

Rowley Leigh’s grilled coquelet, Swiss chard and peppers recipe

‘I macerate the chicken in a mix of spices and let it sizzle appetisingly on the grill’

Honey & Co’s chicken and herb kofta wrap recipe

‘The perfect summer fare in a wrap’

Honey & Co’s duck breast with roasted endive, chilli and pomegranate recipe

‘As you follow this recipe, note how all the elements work to produce a very pleasurable plate of food’

Spatchcock chicken in pilpelchuma spice 

Leftover meals are not only the tastiest, they are also a testament to true kitchen smarts

Rowley Leigh’s baked duck with tomato and herbs recipe

‘It is unusual to find such a summery treatment for duck’

Honey & Co’s lamb necks with new-season garlic recipe

‘This lovely dish is somewhere between winter and spring, and something between a soup and a stew’

Rowley Leigh’s steaks with tomato butter recipe

‘When it comes to steak, don’t muck about — stick to the tried and trusted’

Honey & Co’s steak sandwich with celeriac remoulade recipe

‘Spare no expense on a good steak for this dish, and use bread with integrity, bite and flavour’

Honey & Co’s chicken roasted with plums and spices recipe

The plums make a simple roast chicken sensational