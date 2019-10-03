The EU’s top migration official has warned of an “urgent need” to tackle a rise in irregular crossings from Turkey to Greece, highlighting the uneasy relations between the bloc and Ankara over efforts to curb the flow of people to Europe.

Speaking on a visit to Ankara Dimitris Avramopoulos, the migration commissioner, said Brussels needed to work with Turkey to “further strengthen the prevention and detection of irregular departures” after an increase in the number of people crossing the Aegean Sea.

More than 12,000 people made the perilous journey with the help of smugglers in September, according to figures published by the UN — double the figure from the same month of 2018.

Although the number of arrivals remains far below its October 2015 peak, when 210,000 people crossed between Turkey and Greece in a single month, the increase has exacerbated overcrowding on the Greek Aegean Islands. It has caused alarm among political leaders in Europe, who worry about the impact that a further surge could have on EU nations.

Turkey signed a €6bn deal with the EU in 2016 which helped to halt an unprecedented influx that brought more than 1m people from the Middle East and Africa to the EU. But Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, has accused western nations of providing inadequate to support for his country and last month threatened to “open the gates” to Europe.

The renewed tensions come at a time of mounting discontent in Turkey, a country of 82m, over the presence of 3.6m refugees from Syria and around 365,000 from other countries. The public backlash, fuelled by an economic downturn, spurred Turkish authorities into launching a crackdown on undocumented migrants in Istanbul.

At the same time, Mr Erdogan has repeatedly warned that the Turkish military will soon launch an invasion into the north-eastern part of Syria.

The Turkish president has said the operation would be partly aimed at pushing Kurdish militant groups away from Turkey's border. But he has also put forward a contentious plan to create a “safe zone” in the region that he says would allow several million refugees to return home.

Mr Erdogan has called for international political and financial support for his $26.4bn plan but European and US officials are deeply wary, warning that the proposal would be in violation of international law.

Mr Avramopoulos, who was joined on his visit to Turkey by German interior minister Horst Seehofer, was expected to be in “listening mode” ahead of Thursday’s meetings, according to one European official.

Speaking ahead of talks with Turkey’s interior minister Suleyman Soylu, the EU commissioner thanked Turkey for its “hospitality and generosity” in hosting refugees and noted the burden on Turkey. He stressed that Brussels remained “fully committed to continuing implementing the EU-Turkey Statement”, adding: “This is a shared commitment.”

Some officials believe the EU will need to come up with new funding to support Turkey when the second €3bn part of the €6bn package expires at the end of this year. They say, however, that a third payment through the same mechanism is unlikely for a series of political and financial reasons.

A diplomat said that one deterrent to a big financial package was nervousness about Mr Erdogan’s plan to build new Syrian towns and cities as part of his safe zone proposal. This made it more likely that funding would be more tightly targeted in particular areas, such as improving controls at Turkey’s borders in the east or on the Aegean Sea.

“We would be wrong to be an enabler of Mr Erdogan’s policy through refugee funding,” the diplomat said. “We need to see what the problems are on the ground, how we can cover them — and with what financial resources.”