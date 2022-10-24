Despite the climate crisis accelerating, technologists believe cutting-edge solutions can save our planet. But will climate tech be able to scale up fast enough to offer real change, or is it just a diversion from real climate solutions? FT columnist and climate journalist Pilita Clark takes stock of the latest moonshot efforts from direct air carbon capture to nuclear fusion, and asks some challenging questions to the engineers, investors, and entrepreneurs behind them.

