STANDOUT Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer The firm is one year into a three-year digital transformation strategy to change the way it approaches client matters, technology and the lawyer/business professional divide. Coming out of this overall strategy for example is Mattrs, a platform through which clients experience the services and products of the firm. Commended: Charlotte Baldwin. 8 9 8 25

STANDOUT Kennedys Since 2018, the firm has seen a 31 per cent increase in profitability, which it attributes to using technology to remove the need for lawyers for certain tasks across all its client matters, particularly in insurance claims. Commended: Richard West. 7 9 8 24

STANDOUT Pinsent Masons Became one of the first leading international law firms to commit to becoming a purpose-led business, an initiative that involved all its 3,000 people across 24 offices and 2,000 data points. The firm’s purpose, values and required behaviours are articulated, and it is now incorporating this into every business line and client interaction. Commended: Richard Foley. 8 10 6 24

STANDOUT Taylor Vinters A purpose-led strategy has led the firm to make tough decisions on client and talent selection. It launched a #GreaterThings campaign last year to reinforce its employer brand, which made the partners’ contribution to the firm’s culture part of their remuneration. The firm saw a 15 per cent increase in revenues last year. 8 9 7 24

HIGHLY COMMENDED Garrigues The firm set up a legal operations delivery team and seven specific topic hubs through which it delivers services and works with clients. The firm’s new digital strategy is breaking down traditional practice area silos and fostering multidisciplinary teams. 7 8 7 22

HIGHLY COMMENDED Hogan Lovells The firm set out to tackle intolerant attitudes and harassment in the workplace with its Project Respect programme. Every employee must undertake a two-hour workshop, and “respect advocates” provide a new channel for reporting bullying or harassment. 7 8 7 22

COMMENDED Macfarlanes In an attempt to change staff behaviours around using email for non-matter communication, the firm is using HighQ Collaborate to remove “noise” from inboxes. All knowledge management and insights are directed through the platform, with project management resources, business development and marketing information, new feeds, case decision, training updates and social events information. Commended: Damian Crossley. Note: HighQ is a sponsor of the Innovative Lawyers awards. 7 7 7 21

COMMENDED Sorainen With operations in Belarus, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the firm pursued a strategy of integration and cultural unification that enables it to be the only law firm that operates as a single entity across the Baltics and Belarus. Hiring a new operating officer brought in new management practices, training for lawyers and investments in technology and allowed the managing partner to focus on building practice areas. 7 7 7 21

COMMENDED Aequo The firm’s goal to transition from newcomer to top five law firm in Ukraine in the next five years has been aided by Aequo Academy, a training initiative that helps it focus on brand, innovation and advanced knowledge management. It became the first Ukrainian law firm to join the UN Global Compact. Since 2017, it has had a 30 per cent increase in new clients. 6 7 7 20

COMMENDED CMS Launched the platform #hacks, built on Crowdicity software used to collect and gamify the generation of ideas, to encourage innovation in the firm. So far 1,400 people have joined the platform, and more than 90 ideas have been generated, with more than 1,200 votes cast. Ideas include a new client portal, document automation products and using cryptocurrency as a reward system. 5 7 8 20

COMMENDED Mills & Reeve Implemented a programme to encourage innovation in the firm that includes a hub built on the Crowdicity platform. Multiple ideas have been posted and voted on, nearly 75 per cent of which have been developed. 5 7 8 20

COMMENDED Obelisk Support The firm continues to refine its business model, which focuses on getting women back into the legal workforce. Working for leading financial institutions, it hires alumni who want to work on a flexible or remote basis. 4 9 7 20

COMMENDED PLMJ Undertook a comprehensive and lasting exercise with staff and clients to rebrand the firm and refresh its cultural values and strategy. It looked back over its 50-year history and defined its identity in the Portuguese legal market as lawyers capable of transforming client businesses. 6 7 7 20