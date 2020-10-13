This deal is not a problem when you can see all four hands. Cover West and South if you can and it might test you but, even seeing all four hands, it demonstrates a simple, but vital, principle.

Bidding Dealer: North Love All North East South West 1D NB 1H NB 2H NB 4H

Playing a Weak No-trump, North should have rebid 1NT, but 4H was the unanimous final contract.

West led 6♦ and East considered his trump trick and two club tricks. A spade trick or a third club trick are both possible. Dummy plays Q♦ which wins, and declarer leads Q♥. East covers with K♥ and South wins A♥ before leading 10♥. East takes this with J♥. What should he lead now?

The key question is this: why was the opening lead in dummy’s suit? It is likely to have been a 5 or 6-card suit, and the defence should almost never lead dummy’s long suit. West would never lead it if he held length, and he should never lead a doubleton there. The one time partner might lead dummy’s suit is when he held a weak hand and a singleton. For that reason, East should return a diamond — the four. West ruffs and leads a club, and the contract is defeated.

Whenever the hand was bid this way, the ruff was missed and 4H made but, if you trust your partner’s lead, it should be an easy defence.

