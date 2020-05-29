FT Series Summer Food & Drink special How can we reinvent our restaurants post crisis? Plus the best recipes, wines and ice cream to escape from it all What is the future of restaurants?Tim Hayward explores what Britain’s hospitality sector could look like in the wake of coronavirus How to reinvent the restaurantFrom Negronis in the queue to fairer wages, top chefs and industry experts on their hopes for the future Can making food from CO2 help our overburdened planet?From air-based meat to protein powder, start-ups are turning to carbon recycling for more sustainable food sourcesnew Hot and sour watermelon salad — a Ravinder Bhogal recipeTeeming with prawns, cashews and crispy shallots, this dish is a riot of fresh herbs, chilli heat and refreshing sweetnessnew A real sizzler: claypot cooking you can try at homeThe Chinese tradition is thought to enhance flavour. Fuchsia Dunlop shares a simple recipenew Can restaurants adapt their wine lists after the pandemic?Drinks sales are key to the success of any restaurant, but how they are achieved will have to change