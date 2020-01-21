Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the latest from the World Economic Forum in Davos, the outlook for Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase's decision to buy a second office in Paris. With special guest Brian Moynihan, chief executive of Bank of America.
Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Laura Noonan, US banking editor, and Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon
