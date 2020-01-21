Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the latest from the World Economic Forum in Davos, the outlook for Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase's decision to buy a second office in Paris. With special guest Brian Moynihan, chief executive of Bank of America.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Laura Noonan, US banking editor, and Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

