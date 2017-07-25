Daily briefing: US-UK trade, China-Russia war games and Merkel at centre stage

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump has touted plans for a “major trade deal” with a post-Brexit UK while rekindling his rhetorical trade wars with Brussels by lashing out at a “very protectionist” EU. The intervention from the US president came as part of an early-morning flurry on Twitter on Tuesday and reinforced the fundamentally different view of the UK and EU trade relationship than that of his predecessor Barack Obama. Mr Obama had warned that Britain would be at the back of the queue for any trade talks with the US should it leave the EU, while Mr Trump has regularly hailed a US-UK deal as a priority.

Meanwhile, UK trade secretary Liam Fox was challenged to eat a US-style chlorinated chicken as his trip to the US highlighted the potential for the UK to make significant compromises as it starts work on striking bilateral trade deals after it leaves the EU. (FT)

In the news

China-Russia war games

Chinese warships started exercises in the Baltic Sea for the first time on Tuesday, conducting a joint drill with Russia in a further sign of how the two countries are expanding their global reach through ever closer military co-operation. It also emerged that a US spy plane was forced to take action to avoid a collision on Sunday when a Chinese fighter jet appeared in front of the navy aircraft as it flew over the East China Sea, according to the Pentagon. Meanwhile, China’s foreign minister is making the case for Southeast Asian countries to reject “non-regional forces” in the South China Sea. (FT, NAR)

Samsung poised to dethrone Intel

The Korean group is expected to end Intel’s quarter-century reign as the world’s biggest chipmaker by sales and outstrip smartphone rival Apple in quarterly profits in the coming days, thanks to booming demand for one of its simplest products: the humble memory chip. (FT)

IMF warns ECB

The International Monetary Fund has warned the European Central Bank against a premature end to its aggressive crisis-era monetary policies, saying there needs to be more sign of inflation along with the region’s economic recovery. The eurozone’s economy has been one of the best performing in the world this year, with falling unemployment and rising confidence. (FT)

Australian brokerage hostages in Shanghai released

As many as 50 investors who blame Sydney-based Union Standard Group Forex for losses of about $2.6m in foreign currency trades entered the company’s Shanghai office on Wednesday last week. The company said 20 staff members had initially been held hostage and that all but three were released on Friday — those three were released Wednesday. (FT)

American football’s deadly legacy

A new study found that 99 per cent of the brains from deceased NFL players donated to scientific research were afflicted with chronijc traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a neurodegenerative brain disease that can be found in those who have been exposed to repeated head trauma. It can cause a host of symptoms, including memory loss, confusion, depression, anxiety and sometimes suicidal behaviour. (CNN)

Citigroup’s $60bn capital return plan

The bank has signalled it will hand over more than $60bn to shareholders over the next three years as the US bank tries to move on from a protracted period of post-crisis restructuring. Speaking at Citi’s first investor day since 2008, chief executive Michael Corbat recognised that returns had disappointed shareholders but insisted the bank had “crossed an inflection point”. (FT)

The day ahead

Facebook and Amazon report

The share prices of both companies hit all-time highs last week ahead of what are likely to be strong quarterly earnings, with the Nasdaq already setting fresh records this week. Facebook’s advertising growth accelerated last year but it is expected to have edged down further in the latest quarter, while Amazon is expected to report revenues of $37.2bn, a 22 per cent increase, as it continues to take a bigger slice of the ecommerce pie. (FT)

Fed policy statement

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at its monetary policy setting meeting, but on course for tighter policy going forward. It has previously hinted at three rate rises in 2017 and delivered two already, but market expectations for another move before the end of this year have fallen below 50 per cent following disappointing US economic data. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Angela Merkel takes centre stage

The German chancellor has led from the middle as a series of crises hit Europe — but a Trump White House is forcing her out of her comfort zone. (FT)

The lonely crusade of China’s human rights lawyers

Lawyers for dissidents and activists face a terrible choice as the global spotlight on China’s domestic policies has dimmed: acquiescence or imprisonment. (NYT)

Broke and working at Facebook

The story of Nicole and Victor, who work for a contractor in the cafeterias at Facebook’s sprawling campus — and live in a two-car garage a few blocks away, with their three young children. The flipside of the Silicon Valley boom. (Guardian)

Why China invests more in Europe than the US

Yukon Huang on how political sensitivities, security concerns and industrial structures direct the flow. (FT)

Interstellar intoxication

The universe is awash with alcohol caused by nuclear reactions in the stars. But drinks companies do not need to worry about losing out to free supplies from the breweries in the skies. (Conversation)

Zambia’s decline

There has been rapid decay in the reputation of what was until recently one of Africa’s most peaceful democracies. Observers point to the weakness of the country’s political parties, held together by personalities and access to patronage. (FT)

Iran: China’s new focus

Roads, rail lines, investment: Iran is an increasing focus for Beijing’s global ambitions and is pivotal to plans to reach western markets. (NYT)

Sadiq Khan, 14 months on

The election of the first Muslim mayor of a modern western European capital was seen as just another stride in London’s unstoppable swagger. Weeks later, the Brexit vote happened. Since then there have been two terrorist attacks, an election that threw UK politics further into disarray, and the city’s worst fire since the second world war. The New Yorker shadowed Mr Khan for a profile as he managed these overlapping disasters, along with trolling from Donald Trump. (New Yorker)

The battle is everywhere

Once just soldiers, weapons and a battlefield, the idea of war has changed beyond recognition. Soldiers include hackers, financiers and terrorists. Their weapons could range from civilian aircraft to computer viruses, while the battlefield would be “everywhere”. China and Russia seem to understand this far better than other countries. (FT)

Video of the day

IMF world evaluation

Better growth in China, the eurozone and Japan is making up for a slower than expected US economy and Donald Trump’s stalled economic promises as well as a faltering UK, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday. (FT)