FT Collections Managing the coronavirus challenge A look inside companies grappling with the consequences of the pandemic © FT montage Disinfectant is in demand but Reckitt’s factory is near the outbreak’s sourceConsumer goods group fought to keep Dettol plant in Hubei province operating through the lockdown England’s oldest factory plots survival tactics post-shutdownJohn Smedley, maker of knitwear worn by monarchs and pop stars, says more help is needed Culture war: How Danone kept making yoghurt in pandemic From bored employees to train trouble in the French Alps, the manufacturer has faced new challenges