Managing the coronavirus challenge

A look inside companies grappling with the consequences of the pandemic
Disinfectant is in demand but Reckitt’s factory is near the outbreak’s source

Consumer goods group fought to keep Dettol plant in Hubei province operating through the lockdown

England’s oldest factory plots survival tactics post-shutdown

John Smedley, maker of knitwear worn by monarchs and pop stars, says more help is needed 

Culture war: How Danone kept making yoghurt in pandemic 

From bored employees to train trouble in the French Alps, the manufacturer has faced new challenges