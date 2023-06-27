When the British broadcaster Davina McCall woke up one morning in her forties dripping with sweat, she didn’t know what was happening to her. She’d never heard the word perimenopause. But as she did her research, she became in her words an “accidental activist”, determined to raise awareness and help menopausal women, especially in the workplace. In a recording taken from the recent FT Live Women in Business summit, Working It host Isabel Berwick talks to Davina about her campaign and how she’s managed her career through menopausal symptoms.

Want more?

Employers should do more to keep menopausal women in the workplace

How buying my first bespoke suit helped me through a life crisis

Useful links:

https://www.menopausecafe.net/

https://www.thephoenixgroup.com/views-insights/menopause-and-employment-how-enable-fulfilling-working-lives

https://www.nhsemployers.org/articles/menopause-and-workplace

https://thisisdavina.com/

FT subscriber? Sign up for the weekly Working It newsletter with one click here. We cover all things workplace and management — plus exclusive reporting on trends, tips and what’s coming next.

We'd love to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? What topics should we tackle? Email the team at workingit@ft.com or Isabel directly at isabel.berwick@ft.com. Follow Isabel on LinkedIn

Subscribe to Working It wherever you get your podcasts — and do leave us a review!

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Produced by Audrey Tinline and Philippa Goodrich. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa and the sound engineer was Simon Panayi.