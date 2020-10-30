Google’s advertising business staged a stronger than expected rebound last quarter
Big tech companies reported mixed earnings for the most recent quarter, and Donald Trump is pointing to strong third-quarter GDP days before the US presidential election. Plus, the FT’s Washington Bureau chief Demetri Sevastopulo explains how early votes could affect election day.
Google ad sales bounce back sharply from pandemic slump
https://www.ft.com/content/07c22dcb-9747-4bd3-a01c-bb51d6e9e9bb
Donald Trump touts economy to boost re-election bid
https://www.ft.com/content/dbe15063-8955-42e2-a757-b8d9b4bd9c60
Early voting surge points to huge turnout in US election
https://www.ft.com/content/8d8fa717-8923-4223-af75-bd6d31d25d9a
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published