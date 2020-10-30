Print this page

Google’s advertising business staged a stronger than expected rebound last quarter

Big tech companies reported mixed earnings for the most recent quarter, and Donald Trump is pointing to strong third-quarter GDP days before the US presidential election. Plus, the FT’s Washington Bureau chief Demetri Sevastopulo explains how early votes could affect election day. 


Google ad sales bounce back sharply from pandemic slump

https://www.ft.com/content/07c22dcb-9747-4bd3-a01c-bb51d6e9e9bb


Donald Trump touts economy to boost re-election bid

https://www.ft.com/content/dbe15063-8955-42e2-a757-b8d9b4bd9c60


Early voting surge points to huge turnout in US election

https://www.ft.com/content/8d8fa717-8923-4223-af75-bd6d31d25d9a


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast