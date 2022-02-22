Jump to comments section Print this page

  • Power and borders

US launches air strikes against Iran-linked militias in Syria

  • Outline the reasons for the Biden administration's decision to launch air strikes in Syria

  • Explain the role that Iran is believed to be playing in Syria

  • To what extent does this represent a return to the US as the world's 'global policeman', upholding international norms and expectations?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

