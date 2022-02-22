This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Power and borders
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
US launches air strikes against Iran-linked militias in Syria
Outline the reasons for the Biden administration's decision to launch air strikes in Syria
Explain the role that Iran is believed to be playing in Syria
To what extent does this represent a return to the US as the world's 'global policeman', upholding international norms and expectations?
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
