This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Power and borders

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

US launches air strikes against Iran-linked militias in Syria

Outline the reasons for the Biden administration's decision to launch air strikes in Syria

Explain the role that Iran is believed to be playing in Syria

To what extent does this represent a return to the US as the world's 'global policeman', upholding international norms and expectations?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun