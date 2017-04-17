M&A playbook: how to get the EU to approve a takeover

It was the blunder that may have cost them the deal. On Tuesday, February 7 at 11:56pm — just four minutes before the deadline — London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Börse sent Brussels a meagre offer to sell the LSE’s French clearing arm.

A deal to sell the Paris clearing house to rival Euronext had been announced a month before and the disposal was meant to allay the European Commission’s worries over competition issues, permitting the regulator to approve the union between Europe’s two largest exchanges.

But leaving it to the last minute to send the official offer left little time for the watchdog to examine the proposals or for negotiations to make improvements. Three weeks later, perhaps predictably, the deal fell apart.

It is a casebook example for any company considering a takeover on how not to deal with Brussels — and the EU’s tough competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

Halfway through her five-year term, Ms Vestager has already blocked three big deals. Her predecessor only denied four in his entire term.

To some the rejection of the LSE and DB deal is worrisome.

“CEOs and general council of multinational companies across the US, Asia and the EU are most concerned about EU approval,” says Thomas Vinje, global antitrust chairman of lawyers Clifford Chance.

Veteran antitrust lawyer Nicholas Levy of Cleary Gottlieb says “merger enforcement in the EU has tightened under commissioner Vestager”.

Yet, if a company deals with Ms Vestager in the right way, they may find that their merger hopes do not have to fade and die.

In essence, there is an M&A playbook to follow, which is likely to help even the most complex of deals overcome regulatory hurdles.

First, Ms Vestager is increasingly scrutinising a takeover’s effect on innovation by looking beyond traditional antitrust considerations of price and product choice, and considering how the union of two companies will affect product innovation.

Second, there are more stringent rules for asset sales to remedy competitive concerns — known as remedies. Ms Vestager wants the package of assets sold to create a viable competitor quickly.

Big deals blocked under Vestager

● Hutchison 3G UK/Telefónica UK, decision on May 2016

● Deutsche Börse/London Stock Exchange Group, March 2017

● HeidelbergCement/Schwenk/Cemex Hungary/Cemex Croatia, April 2017

Third, procedures are more rigorous. Companies must provide far more information upfront. Economics is more central to the competitive analysis, and antitrust authorities are more inclined to co-ordinate and co-operate on cases.

Finally, Brussels is considering extending its powers so it can approve or block the takeover of small companies bought for big sums because of their disruptive potential and substantial future revenues. Currently the watchdog does not rule on these deals as it only reviews takeovers with significant sales in the EU.

Of the new playbook and checklist, innovation is particularly controversial because how ideas for products and sales evolve in the future is uncertain and difficult to predict.

This makes it hard for companies to disprove regulator theories of less innovation, which can lead to substantial divestments to deal with remedy concerns.

“Innovation is a hot, and controversial, topic, with some people saying the commission is engaging in ‘crystal ball gazing’,” says Kyriakos Fountoukakos of lawyers Herbert Smith Freehills.

For example, in the 2015 GE/Alstrom deal, Brussels was worried the combined companies would not continue to develop specific products in their research pipeline after the combination. The parties sold those product lines along with some supporting assets to gain clearance.

On the so-called remedy issue, it was a study of the effectiveness of past remedy sales that led Brussels to start asking for more. Ms Vestager prefers divestments to behavioural promises because they “solve things once and for all”.

“Ten years ago, it would be perfectly normal for an antitrust remedy just to sell a brand in a particular market where there was a competition issue . . . Now you basically see a brand, production facility, distribution systems and R&D facilities [as part of the divestment],” says Martijn Snoep at lawyers De Brauw.

AB InBev had to sell practically all of SABMiller’s beer business in Europe to obtain clearance for the £79bn takeover.

“You’re never quite sure what you will have to divest of,” says one executive who was involved in a corporate transaction that attracted EU scrutiny. He says EU authorities “have a lot of say” over who will buy the assets to be divested. “They don’t want a BHS — where you sell to someone who doesn’t know what the hell they’re doing.”

Companies must also bear in mind that there is more rigour to the Brussels’ process.

Cleary, Gottlieb’s Mr Levy says, Ms Vestager is “a steely enforcer”.

“Politically savvy, sceptical of exaggerated efficiency claims, sensitive to third-party concerns, and with a strong sense of what she believes to be right and wrong, she is interested in clear, sound, fact-based evidence, but forms opinions quickly and is fearless in seeking to extract what she can, even if doing so jeopardises or upsets a merger’s viability,” says Mr Levy.

However, despite the extra rigour and emphasis on innovation, most takeovers pass the EU tests. Only 26 cases, out of more than 6,500 notified, were blocked and 92 per cent were approved after an initial investigation. Indeed, most mergers raise minimal competition concerns and are approved using simplified procedures.

Even for the LSE and DB, approval was a real possibility, according to Ms Vestager. But by waiting too long to submit the remedy offer, with only four minutes to spare before the deadline, time ran out. There was no time for “the usual back and forth”, she says.

As the exchanges found to their cost, it is not fashionable to be late in Brussels.

Additional reporting by Arash Massoudi