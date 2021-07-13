How do you curb your plastic use? Keep cups and refill stations are standard methods, but what about with personal care products? Take sunscreen – 72 per cent of which contains microplastics. And that’s not including the packaging. To mark the Plastic Free Foundation’s efforts to increase awareness each July, we’ve rounded up the brands that have all opted to go plastic free. What’s more, they’re also totally reef safe, meaning that no chemicals have been included that could contribute to coral bleaching.

Sol de Ibiza

Available in a cardboard tube or a reusable, aluminium tin, Sol de Ibiza’s vegan formula relies on the power of natural minerals. The key ingredient here is zinc oxide, which sits on top of the skin (rather than soaking in, as chemical sunscreens do) and reduces UV damage by absorbing the sun’s rays. From €18, soldeibiza.com

Sol de Ibiza, from €18

Krī

Despite containing fewer than 15 ingredients, Krī’s SPF30 Mineral Sunscreen protects skin from UVA rays (responsible for premature ageing), as well as those that cause burning and sun damage. In place of plastic is a weighty glass jar and aluminium lid. Apply half a teaspoon to the face, neck and ears after moisturiser – the formula is easily absorbed and non-greasy, so won’t clog your pores. £22, kriskincare.com

Krī’s SPF30 Mineral Sunscreen, £22

Eir NYC

“Skincare for active bodies and mindful spirits.” That’s how Eir NYC describes its clean line of beauty products. Born among the Montauk surf community as a greener alternative to drugstore wellness, the brand offers its signature Surf Mud in a plastic-free tin and compostable tube. And for the duration of July, both products come in limited-edition packaging designed by artist Demi Boelsterli. From $24, eirnyc.com

Eir NYC Surf Mud, from $24

Suntribe

Alongside an all-natural range of creams, balms and butters, skincare brand Suntribe offers two plastic-free sunscreen containers: a recycled aluminium tin and a biodegradable cardboard stick. Both options are made with non-nano zinc oxide (meaning that the particles aren’t small enough to penetrate the skin) and come in a choice of four colours. Opt for Ocean Blue if you’re feeling adventurous; stick to Mud Tint if you prefer things less visible. £14.99, suntribesunscreen.com

Suntribe All Natural Zinc Sunscreen Face & Sport SPF 30, £14.99

Avasol

Heralded as one of the original plastic-free sunscreen makers, Avasol has been developing its Surfer’s Barrier Stick for more than a decade. Non-nano sunscreens tend to be harder to blend in, an issue the brand has tried to offset by offering four different shades (Light, Medium, Tan and Deep). Better yet, the natural formula has a water resistance rating of 80 minutes – ideal for surf trips. $19.95, avasol.com