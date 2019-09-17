Mario Draghi’s penultimate meeting as president of the European Central Bank has opened a fitting final chapter for his term. He looks set to complete his period in office as he has often had to govern: in the midst of a political firestorm sparked by actions he thought necessary to preserve the health of the eurozone. As during much of his tenure, his critics are wrong.

The ECB announced last week a further cut in interest rates from minus 0.4 per cent to minus 0.5 per cent. Additionally, the central bank decided to restart buying €20bn of bonds a month until inflation reaches the bank’s target of 2 per cent and to introduce a new “tiered” system of interest rates to reduce the cost to banks from negative rates.

The backlash was immediate and intense. Germany’s Bild tabloid depicted the ECB president as “Count Draghila”, a vampire sucking dry the accounts of savers. De Telegraaf of the Netherlands questioned whether he was an “authoritarian” who ignored the anger in some euro area countries.

Such comments have become familiar over Mr Draghi’s eight-year tenure. Interest rates have been cut to record lows, provoking the ire of savers used to a decent return simply from leaving their money in the bank. Others blame the central bank for “distorting” asset markets and keeping alive so-called zombie companies.

This time, however, is notably different. A number of Mr Draghi’s colleagues on the ECB governing council have joined in with the media criticism. Klaas Knot, the president of the Dutch national bank, published a statement the day after the central bank’s meeting calling the actions “excessive”. Jens Weidmann, president of the Bundesbank, told the Bild newspaper in an interview that Mr Draghi was “overshooting the mark”. The head of Austria’s central bank, Robert Holzmann, called the decision a “possible mistake”.

This public criticism from the Dutch, German and Austrian central bank heads stands in contrast to two French members of the governing council, Benoît Cœuré and François Villeroy de Galhau, who questioned the need for stimulus before the meeting but stood behind the collective decision afterwards. Debate over the right course of action for the central bank is essential, but for governing council members to publish critical statements within 24 hours is unhelpful and unnecessary.

Whether their dissenting comments were designed to appeal to domestic audiences fed up with low interest rates or to fire a warning shot ahead of Christine Lagarde taking over from Mr Draghi, central bankers should not play to the gallery. There is a legitimate space for informed criticism of ECB decisions, but governing council members should not be seen to endorse simplistic populist slogans.

Many of the critics suggested it was too early for the ECB to embark on further stimulus. Inflation remains stubbornly below the central bank’s target but outside of Germany and Italy the eurozone does not look to be on the verge of recession. Mr Knot argued that “the euro area economy is running at full capacity and wages are increasing”, while Mr Weidmann said the “economic situation is not all that bad, wages are growing strongly”.

This is complacent. The ECB’s forecasts for the year ahead have been successively downgraded. Erring on the side of caution makes sense, given inflation in the eurozone is significantly below the central bank’s 2 per cent target and risks loom from the US-China trade war and a potential no-deal Brexit. Mr Draghi has proved his critics wrong before. This time looks set to be no different.