As the campaign enters the final week, the Conservative party is eager to ensure its lead is not knocked off course. Prime Minister Boris Johnson must hope US president Donald Trump does not destabilise his chances of re-election, and that neither Friday's TV debate nor a collapse in the Liberal Democrat vote produce a boost for the Labour party. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Laura Hughes and James Blitz. Produced by Anna Dedhar.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.