UK prime minister Boris Johnson threatens to call an October 14 general election if rebel Tory MPs join forces with Labour today, Germany’s export-dependent economy is suffering from a Brexit shock as a potential recession looms and the long-running merger talks between Allen & Overy and O’Melveny & Myers collapse. Plus, the FT’s Hannah Kuchler goes into the history of Verily, the health organisation spun out of Google’s secretive research facility.

