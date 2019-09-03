UK prime minister Boris Johnson threatens to call an October 14 general election if rebel Tory MPs join forces with Labour today, Germany’s export-dependent economy is suffering from a Brexit shock as a potential recession looms and the long-running merger talks between Allen & Overy and O’Melveny & Myers collapse. Plus, the FT’s Hannah Kuchler goes into the history of Verily, the health organisation spun out of Google’s secretive research facility.For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
