We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of economics picks here.

Specification:

Monetary policy, labour markets, housing market

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Why are interest rate rises not taming inflation?

Identify the central bankers pictured in the article: i) European Central Bank; ii) Bank of England; and iii) US Federal Reserve

‘Monetary policy always comes with a lag, taking about 18 months for the impact of a single rate increase to fully seep through into spending patterns and prices.’ Identify and explain three reasons for the time lags associated with monetary policy

Explain why a long-term shift away from manufacturing towards services could result in a slower transmission of a tighter monetary policy

With reference to the housing market, identify and explain the two factors which are delaying the transmission of monetary policy

Using a diagram, analyse the effect of a tight labour market on the wage rate

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College