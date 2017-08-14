Daily briefing: Brexit policy papers, Japan GDP surprise, business book of 2017

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

A crucial week looms for negotiating the UK’s departure from the EU as Prime Minister Theresa May returns from holiday. London will clarify its position on a range of Brexit issues including the plan for the post-Brexit border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The papers need to be published by August 21, ahead of the start of the next round of negotiations on August 28.

Chancellor Philip Hammond and the international trade secretary Liam Fox sought to bury the hatchet over the weekend in a joint opinion article. They declared that Britain will not stay in the bloc by the “backdoor” and will completely leave the single market and customs union after Brexit in 2019. Elsewhere, former Labour minister David Miliband made a dramatic entry into the debate, arguing the need for a second vote on Brexit. It is a view shared by Hugo Dixon, who writes in the FT that “pro-European Brits should put their heart into stopping Brexit rather than campaigning for a soft one”. (FT, Politico, Telegraph, Guardian)

Battle of Charlottesville

The White House sought to stem the fallout from Donald Trump’s remarks following a terrorist attack in Virginia that left one woman dead. Here’s what we know about the alleged perpetrator of the attack, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr, who espoused extremist ideals and idolised Adolf Hitler. Separately, this piece in the New Yorker says why Mr Trump’s response was notable. “[It] was not the first time this country has witnessed the mass mobilisation of Nazis. But it is the first time we’ve seen such a feeble response to those gatherings in the upper echelons of American power.” (NYT, WaPo, New Yorker)

EU seeks tighter vetting of foreign deals

Brussels will call for more rigorous screening of foreign takeovers of European companies. The new measures would address mounting concerns about a surge of Chinese investment into the bloc’s high-tech manufacturing, energy and infrastructure sectors. (FT)

Japan GDP beats expectations

The world’s third-largest economy recorded its sixth consecutive quarter of growth — the longest unbroken streak in more than a decade. A surging stock market and a renewed “wealth effect” helped the stronger than expected result. It could be a possible lifeline for the foundering “Abenomics” programme. (FT)

Bubble trouble

Record-breaking inflows into exchange traded funds this year are fuelling fears that the tide of money surging into passive investment is helping to inflate a bubble in the US stock market. Meanwhile, the value of bitcoin hit a new record. The digital currency soared above $4000 over the weekend, meaning it has quadrupled in value in 2017. (FT, CNBC)

Draghi’s dilemma

Worries over a stronger euro come at a difficult time for the European Central Bank, just as it is about to begin deliberations on scaling back its quantitative easing programme, one of the chief props of the eurozone recovery. The issue is one of the most momentous of Mario Draghi’s tenure, as he seeks to reconcile ECB hawks’ suspicion of QE with doves’ worries that any hasty move to wind down the programme could be counterproductive. (FT)

UK maths books fail

A £41m programme to introduce Chinese-style maths teaching in English primary schools has so far seen just one out of eight textbooks approved for use. The “mastery approach” to mathematics — widely used in Asia — is credited with propelling students in China, Hong Kong and Singapore to the top of the OECD’s Pisa rankings. (FT)

Trump’s China trade crackdown

Donald Trump is set to launch his first major trade action targeted at China by ordering an investigation into intellectual property rules that Beijing uses to force foreign investors to turn over valuable technologies. It is bound to increase trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies. (FT)

German campaign starting gun

Chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on her first full week of campaigning for September parliamentary elections, with public speeches and television appearances. Her popularity has slid but she remains the favourite. (FT)

The FT Business Book of the Year longlist

The 17 books on the 2017 longlist include analyses of the implications of world-changing innovations, from the iPhone to drones; a lively account of the rise of Uber; and a sobering history of the role that war, plague and catastrophe have played in shaping our economies. (FT)

Why I was fired by Google

James Damore, the writer of a controversial memo, has spoken out in an opinion article. “How did Google, the company that hires the smartest people in the world, become so ideologically driven and intolerant of scientific debate and reasoned argument?” (WSJ)

Russia’s agricultural transformation

While the country’s broader economy has been in the grip of recession over the past two years, agricultural output has grown — stimulated, in part, by Moscow’s embargo on western food imports, introduced three years ago in response to US and European sanctions. The move is resurrecting the sector from the doldrums it fell into after the collapse of the Soviet economy in 1991. (FT)

Will AI threaten fund managers’ jobs?

A prestigious Boston-based consultancy issued a warning to the asset management industry this year: within the next seven years, more than 90,000 jobs in the sector would be eliminated by the rise of artificial intelligence. But are fears that widespread adoption of AI could result in mass redundancies for high-earning portfolio managers misplaced? (FT)

Why we fell for clean eating

When it started, #eatclean spoke to growing numbers of people who felt that their existing way of eating was causing them problems. But it quickly became clear that “clean eating” was more than a diet; it was a belief system, which propagated the idea that the way most people eat is not simply fattening, but impure. But it is increasingly clear that clean eating, for all its good intentions, can cause real harm. (Guardian)

The secret economic lives of animals

Keynes attributed our irrational choices to “animal spirits”, but it turns out our furry and feathered friends — and also insects — conduct their affairs (some of them at least) according to the rules of supply and demand. (Bloomberg)

The week ahead

Daniel Garrahan highlights some of the big stories the FT is watching this week, including the Trump administration beginning re-negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, quarterly earnings at Walmart and the German parliamentary election campaign beginning in earnest. (FT)