This is a trailer for Top Stories Today, an automated news digest from the FT, updated every weekday throughout the day, and read aloud by Microsoft Azure AI. Bringing you up to speed on the day’s top headlines, Top Stories Today launches in mid-November, so stay tuned.

We'd love to hear what you think, so get in touch at topstoriestoday@ft.com.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.