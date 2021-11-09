Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Introducing a forthcoming short-form audio experiment

This is a trailer for Top Stories Today, an automated news digest from the FT, updated every weekday throughout the day, and read aloud by Microsoft Azure AI. Bringing you up to speed on the day’s top headlines, Top Stories Today launches in mid-November, so stay tuned.

We'd love to hear what you think, so get in touch at topstoriestoday@ft.com.


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.