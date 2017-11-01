The Bank of England prepares to jump the gun

The last time the Bank of England raised interest rates, Tony Blair had just stepped down as the British prime minister, and Northern Rock was still a going concern.

On Thursday, more than 10 years after that quarter-point rise in July 2007, the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee appears set to increase the cost of borrowing. To suggest the move represents a return to pre-crisis norms would be absurd: at 0.25 per cent, official rates are 5.5 percentage points below their levels back then. A lot has happened with monetary policy in the meantime, including a programme of quantitative easing and attempts to hold down expectations of interest rates using “forward guidance”.

The MPC has signalled that rates will very likely go up by a quarter-point on Thursday. On balance, this is an unnecessary rise, though not an egregiously mistaken one. In any case, the committee should make clear it represents only the taking-back of an insurance cut it made last summer in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum. The evidence of growth and underlying inflationary pressure simply do not support the beginning of a sustained campaign of tightening.

The quarter-point cut in August last year was a response to the market volatility and potential general loss of confidence following the Brexit vote. Investors had not expected the referendum result. The cut seemed to do the job, or perhaps it was not necessary. The economy held up to the short-term shock much better than many forecasters had predicted. In any case, although sterling is still much lower, other markets have functioned smoothly and performed well since.

The same confidence, however, does not seem to be abundant in the wider economy. The International Monetary Fund recently pointed out that unlike most advanced economies, growth in the UK did not accelerate in the first half of 2017 compared with the previous six months.

On the face of it, inflation in the UK looks dangerously high, at 3 per cent. But this reflects the one-off pass-through of the sharp depreciation of sterling immediately after last year’s referendum, which will drop out of the calculation as the months pass. There is precious little evidence of underlying upward pressure on prices. In particular, wage settlements remain quiescent and real incomes are being seriously squeezed.

The MPC is pessimistic about the UK economy’s long-term growth potential, meaning it will start to bump against its constraints before too long. But underlying inflation has been so weak that there cannot be much risk in waiting to see some signs that it is picking up before raising rates.

Moreover, with the UK’s Brexit negotiations with the rest of the EU having made little progress, and the government giving out mixed signals on what trading arrangements it wants in the transitional and final deals, the potential for a sharp drop in business investment in the near term remains.

The next few months will see more information about what kind of Brexit the UK is heading for. Both from the view of short-term confidence, and the disruption to trade and longer-term productivity growth, that could prove to be highly material information for the conduct of monetary policy.

A quarter-point increase on Thursday would not be a terrible decision. But if they do raise rates, the MPC must underline that the days when a first rise would inevitably be followed by several more have gone. The economic world has changed almost beyond recognition during the past decade, and monetary policy must change with it.