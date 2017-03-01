Wells Fargo knocks $32m off executive bonuses

Wells Fargo is cutting an average $4m each from eight top executives’ pay, the US bank’s latest effort to restore investor and customer confidence after it was hit by a scandal over bogus accounts.

Directors have axed annual cash bonuses and slashed payouts on long-term performance share awards for senior managers including Tim Sloan, chief executive, and John Shrewsberry, chief financial officer.

The bank said it was knocking about $32m in total from the various bonus schemes.

However, three of the bank’s most senior managers — who have a combined 86 years of service at Wells Fargo — will escape the measure.

The pay packages for recently promoted Mary Mack, Franklin Codel and Perry Pelos will be unaffected on the grounds that they did not sit on the bank’s operating committee until November.

The latest decision on bonuses comes little more than a week after the bank fired four managers as the board conducts an investigation. Thousands of Wells employees, under pressure to meet sales targets, set up as many as 2m bogus fee-generating bank accounts for customers without their permission over several years. Shelley Freeman, head of consumer credit, is among the four to go.

Wells is facing legal action from former workers, customers and investors as well as a series of investigations by regulators including the Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Labor.

Some executives who have also been promoted recently are taking cuts. Avid Modjtabai, former head of consumer lending, took responsibility in October for spearheading the bank’s payments and digital offerings. Unlike her three colleagues, however, she was already a member of the operating committee before her promotion.

Other managers whose bonuses are being reduced include James Strother, general counsel since 2003; Michael Loughlin, chief risk officer since 2006; and David Julian, chief auditor since 2012.

Wells has yet to disclose the size of executive pay packages this year, and it did not provide a breakdown on Wednesday of how individual managers would be affected by the reductions.

Mr Sloan’s predecessor John Stumpf, who was the bank’s chairman as well as chief executive, received a total package of $19.3m last year. Under pressure from Congress, he forfeited his salary and unvested equity awards worth about $41m before he stood aside at the height of the scandal in the autumn.

Stephen Sanger, chairman, said on Wednesday that the move to reduce bonuses for the eight did not reflect any findings of improper behaviour against them. Instead, he said, it was part of the board’s “ongoing efforts to promote accountability and ensure Wells Fargo puts customer interests first”.

Findings from the board’s inquiry are expected to be made public before the bank’s annual meeting in April.

The scandal at Wells has cast a spotlight on sales practices across the banking industry. A report from the market researchers JD Power on Wednesday found that about one in eight retail bank customers had been surprised by fees or charges that they do not remember being told about when they opened their account.

Executives at several other US banks have brushed aside questions about whether their institutions had been involved in similar practices.