© Marcos Moreno/AP

Blanket hug A child is held by a member of Spain’s maritime rescue service after being picked up in the Strait of Gibraltar trying to cross from north Africa into Europe

© Achmad Ibrahim/AP

Air tragedy A wallet belonging to a victim of the crashed Lion Air passenger jet floats in the sea off West Java, Indonesia

© Adrees Latif/Reuters

Over the line Migrants, part of a caravan from Central America en route to the US, wave the colours of the Honduran flag as they celebrate crossing the Suchiate river from Guatemala to the Mexican town of Ciudad Hidalgo

© Mario Tama/Getty

Nothing but the tooth Patients are treated at a free dental clinic set up by volunteers from the California Dental Association Foundation in Modesto, California

© Maxim Shipenkov/AFP/Getty

Peace in their hands From left: Russian president Vladimir Putin, German chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French president Emmanuel Macron line up after talks in Istanbul to try to find a political solution to Syria’s civil war

© Torsten Sliz/AFP/Getty

Wheeler dealer A child looks on as a vote is cast during state elections in Hesse, Germany

© Steph Chambers/AP

Light of remembrance Rabbi Eli Wilansky lights a candle after a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, US, in which 11 people were killed

© Kyodo News/AP

Tokyo nuptials Japan’s Princess Ayako, dressed in a traditional ceremonial robe, and her husband Kei Moriya, visit Tokyo’s Meiji Shrine following their wedding ceremony

© Ahmad Al-Basha/AFP/Getty

Laid to waste Severely malnourished Ghazi Ali bin Ali, 10, lies on a bed at a hospital near the city of Taziz in Yemen, where war has sparked what the UN has labelled the world’s worst humanitarian crisis

© Christopher Furlong/Getty

Club in mourning Aiyawatt and Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha, the son and wife of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in a helicopter crash, pray after laying wreathes among a sea of tributes at the King Power Stadium

© Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty

Spooky encounter President Donald Trump and first lady Melania give sweets to children at a Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington DC

© Mauro Pimentel/AFP

Party time Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, celebrate in front of the former army captain’s house in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after the far-right candidate won the country’s presidential election

© Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty

Giant reputation Policemen stand guard near the 182-metre-high Statue Of Unity in Gujarat, India. The world’s tallest statue is dedicated to Indian independence leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

© AFP/Getty Images

Builders’ break North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes a quick rest as he visits the Hot Spring Tourist Area under construction in Yangdok County, South Phyongan