A no-deal Brexit without disruption at British ports would generate a “significant” hit of £30bn a year to the public finances, the Office for Budget Responsibility said on Thursday as it evaluated a mild scenario of an abrupt departure from the EU.

Careful to stress this was not a forecast of no deal, but the consequences of a “relatively benign” no-deal scenario that the IMF outlined in April, Robert Chote, chair of the independent fiscal watchdog, said the impact on borrowing and debt would “continue well beyond the five-year horizon” of its predictions.

The OBR’s gloomy forecasts come as Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as leader of the Conservative party and UK prime minister, continues to threaten EU leaders that he will take Britain out of the bloc without a deal on October 31 unless he is able to rip up Mrs May’s withdrawal agreement.

The hit to borrowing predicted by the OBR was smaller than chancellor Philip Hammond’s warning of a £90bn a year increase in public borrowing, partly because the scenarios were different and because the timescale was much shorter than the Treasury’s, Mr Chote said.

Mr Hammond, who has sought to rein-in spending pledges made by the Tory leadership candidates during the two-month campaign, nevertheless said the analysis confirmed his view that even a mild no-deal Brexit would represent, “a very significant hit to the UK economy, a very significant reduction in tax revenues and a big increase in our national debt”.

The OBR published the figures in its Fiscal Risks Report, which highlighted a series of threats to the UK’s public finances ranging from an ageing population to climate change.

It said that since it last produced a similar report two years ago, the no-deal Brexit risks had increased while the government had already acknowledged some of the ageing risks by announcing a large increase in NHS spending.

In its previous report, it analysed a scenario that was close, it said, to a much more disruptive no-deal Brexit and this created a hit to the public finances of more than £100bn a year.

In the fiscal stress test, the OBR used an IMF scenario of a no-deal Brexit in which leaving the bloc caused no disruption at the UK’s ports, but the introduction of tariffs and other border checks generated a mild recession in 2020 leaving the economy at the end of next year 4 per cent smaller than a March OBR forecast.

This raised borrowing by £30bn a year from 2020-21 onwards as tax revenues fell by much more than the government collected in customs duties. Public debts rose by 12 per cent of national income compared with the previous forecast in March.

Mr Chote said the additional annual costs of such a no-deal scenario was much more important to the public finances than any one-off sum saved from not having to pay some of the £39bn “divorce bill” agreed with the EU. “There is a world of difference between a hit to the economy and the public finances, which is an ongoing one over time versus a relatively large, but one-off sum,” he said.