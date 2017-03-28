Sir Philip Green loses Topshop chief Mary Homer

The managing director of Topshop is leaving Sir Philip Green’s fashion group to lead The White Company, weeks after the retail tycoon handed over a large chunk of his personal fortune to former BHS workers in a bid to draw a line under a tumultuous year.

Topshop, which is 25 per cent owned by private equity group Leonard Green, is considered by far the most valuable part of Sir Philip’s Arcadia Group.

“It’s totally amicable. There’s no dramas, as will no doubt be portrayed,” Sir Philip said on Tuesday, as he announced the departure of Mary Homer, the Topshop chief who is leaving after 30 years.

“It’s very amicable,” Ms Homer said.

The Topshop chain is a fixture on British high streets, which have weathered a difficult year as unseasonable weather wreaked havoc on summer and winter fashion ranges, Britons cut back on wardrobe purchases and the Brexit vote caused sterling to fall.

Topshop is privately owned and last filed accounts for the year to August 2015.

The brand has been expanding overseas, announcing its first stores in mainland China in December. Last year Sir Philip struck a deal with Beyoncé, the pop star, to sell gymwear in Topshop under the Ivy Park brand.

International expansion will also be on Ms Homer’s agenda at The White Company. Founded by former journalist Chrissie Rucker to sell homewares and fashion items in a single colour, the chain will open its first store in New York in June. “That’s really the tip of the iceberg,” Ms Homer said.

Hiring a replacement at Topshop will be the latest challenge for Sir Philip, who is emerging from a year of controversy that followed the collapse of the BHS department store chain, barely a year after he sold it to a former bankrupt. Last month he paid £363m of his personal fortune to plug a hole in the defunct retailer’s pension scheme.

Whitehall insiders say the deal has diminished the threat to Sir Philip’s knighthood, months after MPs voted to strip away the honour from a man whom one parliamentarian labelled as a “billionaire spiv” who was “not particularly good at retail”.