Passions fly as Berlin airport vote looms

With only a few days to go until election day, passions are running high in a debate at Berlin’s Zoo Palast cinema. On the podium, politicians trade angry barbs, interrupted by shouts and booing from the audience. “Do you even know what democracy is?” thunders a woman in the back row.

But the topic is not Germany’s general election on Sunday. It is a separate vote that will be held the same day — a referendum in the city state of Berlin on the future of Tegel airport. Under current plans, Tegel will shut six months after Berlin’s long-delayed new airport finally goes into operation. But the decision has met tough resistance, and campaigners forced a popular vote on Sunday.

The run-up to the Tegel referendum has had everything the general election has lacked: raw emotion, anger, last-minute legal skirmishes, plenty of controversy and a highly uncertain outcome. Polls suggest a narrow victory for keeping the old airport — with its striking hexagonal design — open, though the gap has tightened markedly in recent weeks.

“For the citizens of the federal republic, Sunday will be a general election. For us Berliners, this will be the Tegel vote,” the moderator of Monday’s Zoo Palast debate said.

Supporters of Tegel argue that a world city like Berlin needs two airports, and that the new Berlin Brandenburg airport south-east of the city will not be large enough to handle the expected rise in traffic in the years ahead. “We want to preserve something that works,” says Sebastian Czaja, the general secretary of the Free Democratic party in Berlin, the driving force behind the Tegel campaign.

Mr Czaja argues that leaving the capital with just one airport will cause traffic chaos and limit growth opportunities as Berlin is finally establishes itself as an international metropolis.

Nonsense, says Berlin’s leftwing city government. Mayor Michael Müller and his cabinet insist that fast-growing Berlin needs the vast open space at Tegel to build flats and accommodate a booming corporate sector. As an inner-city airport, Tegel also poses a far greater security risk, they say, and creates more noise pollution than Berlin Brandenburg. Some 300,000 Berliners are estimated to live within earshot of Tegel while the new hub has only 26,000 neighbours.

Yet for many residents of Berlin, especially those who live in the west, Tegel is more than just an airport. In the decades before the fall of the Berlin Wall, Tegel was West Berlin’s gateway to freedom, the principal escape route from an embattled city surrounded by a hostile state. Its innovative design, which means passengers need to walk only a few metres from taxi rank to boarding gate, has added to its popularity.

The closure in 2008 of Tempelhof, Berlin’s other iconic inner-city airport, is another reason why many locals want to see Tegel remain open.

“There is a lot of nostalgia in this debate,” says Matthias Kollatz-Ahnen, the finance minister in Berlin’s regional government. “Tegel is seen as a symbol of freedom. It was the lifeline for a city surrounded by walls.”

Mr Kollatz-Ahnen insists, however, that such considerations can play no role for a city that is shaking off its reputation as an economic backwater. In recent years, Berlin has established itself as a centre of the European start-up industry. The population is growing fast, as is the cost of housing. Space for businesses and offices is starting to become scarce, the minister says.

“Berlin is the only capital in Europe where the GDP per head is below [that country’s] national average. That has to do with de-industrialisation and the fact that companies moved their headquarters out of Berlin [when the city was divided]. Neither Siemens nor Deutsche Bank will move their headquarters back to Berlin but we still want to attract new companies and international groups looking for a European headquarters,” Mr Kollatz-Ahnen says.

There is, he points out, another consideration: in legal terms, it will be fiendishly difficult to implement a referendum decision. Any attempt to undo the legal and administrative measures that underpin the decision to close Tegel would be challenged in court and eventually thrown out by a judge, Mr Kollatz-Ahnen believes.

Yet such predictions do not convince everyone. One problem for Berlin’s Senate, or city government, is that the epic delays and cost overruns at Berlin Brandenburg have eroded trust in the administration. Originally scheduled to open in 2012, the new airport has required myriad fixes and changes and is now expected to open in late 2019 at the earliest.

According to Mr Czaja, voters would be well advised to take official assurances with a pinch of salt, and stick with an airport that has been shown to work over decades. A decision to close Tegel, he adds, would mean “gambling away the future of Berlin”.