Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Chatter about a leadership challenge against Theresa May has abounded this week, but is it all talk and no trousers? Plus we discuss John McDonnell's speech to the TUC's annual conference and his plans to significantly beef up workers' rights. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Harry Robertson