- They are all meatballs.
- Custard
- If an egg floats in water, it’s usually a wrong ‘un — a principle also adopted by medieval witchfinders
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Garibaldi is mentioned 30 times in The Leopard, though, to be entirely fair, only in the context of the Italian general. He visited England in 1854 and the biscuit was named after him
- 60-90 seconds
- The dry martini
- Fenugreek
- Szechuan pepper
- Instant “pot” noodles
- Bourbon
- Lager
- Fermentation
- Ten
- Madeira
- Ham
- All four companies were started by Quaker families
- The Aga cooker
- El Bulli
- Wimpy
- Penguin
- Masala is a spice mix, Marsala is a wine. So R is the distinguishing letter
- Microwave
- Mace is the lacy outer coating of the nutmeg
- It is, to everyone’s relief, a cake — at least for VAT purposes
- Bake. It’s one of the many combinations of life in a sourdough starter
- They are all tubular
- All named after members of the royal family
- It’s made with cheese and leeks with no meat
- It’s square
