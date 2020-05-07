Tim Hayward

Food Quiz answers

  1. They are all meatballs.
  2. Custard
  3. If an egg floats in water, it’s usually a wrong ‘un — a principle also adopted by medieval witchfinders
  4. SpongeBob SquarePants
  5. Garibaldi is mentioned 30 times in The Leopard, though, to be entirely fair, only in the context of the Italian general. He visited England in 1854 and the biscuit was named after him
  6. 60-90 seconds
  7. The dry martini
  8. Fenugreek
  9. Szechuan pepper
  10. Instant “pot” noodles
  11. Bourbon
  12. Lager
  13. Fermentation
  14. Ten
  15. Madeira
  16. Ham
  17. All four companies were started by Quaker families
  18. The Aga cooker
  19. El Bulli
  20. Wimpy
  21. Penguin
  22. Masala is a spice mix, Marsala is a wine. So R is the distinguishing letter
  23. Microwave
  24. Mace is the lacy outer coating of the nutmeg
  25. It is, to everyone’s relief, a cake — at least for VAT purposes
  26. Bake. It’s one of the many combinations of life in a sourdough starter
  27. They are all tubular
  28. All named after members of the royal family
  29. It’s made with cheese and leeks with no meat
  30. It’s square

