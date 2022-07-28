US interest rates are going up by 0.75% for the second month in a row, the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s halted Twitter takeover debacle is hurting the social media company’s advertising business and employee morale, and European gas prices are rising as Russia cuts gas flows to the continent.

