Lebanon’s state prosecutor has overturned a decision by the country’s top financial judge to freeze the assets of almost half the country’s banks, in a move that exposed the financial sector’s worsening vulnerability.

The order and counter-judgment added strain to Lebanon’s already financially stressed banking sector ahead of a crucial weekend when the government will decide whether to default on debts it owes local and foreign lenders.

Ali Ibrahim, the financial prosecutor, had issued an unprecedented order on Thursday freezing the assets of 21 banks and those of their executives, without giving details about any criminal charge or the extent of the asset freeze.

The prosecutor’s original decision had met a political backlash, with former prime minister Saad Hariri slamming it as “a coup against the economic system” and a “populist political message”.

After crisis talks convened by the Association of Banks in Lebanon on Thursday evening, the syndicate’s board met state prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, two senior bankers at the meeting said. Later that night, Mr Oueidat blocked his fellow prosecutor’s decision.

Although Mr Ibrahim justified the order to local media, quoted as saying the banks had committed violations of money law, Mr Oueidat deemed that the asset freeze lacked a legal basis, according to a person briefed on the decision.

Analysts said the incident has exposed a political tug of war within Lebanon’s crippling financial crisis, with some parties backing the banking sector and others more hostile.

“This is old, this conflict between those supporting . . . and those who are criticising the banks,” said Sami Nader, director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs think-tank.

Lebanon’s fractious sectarian political groups broadly fall into two loose alliances, dating back from the Syrian occupation of Lebanon which ended in 2005 — a pro-Syrian and anti-Syrian camp.

The anti-Syrian camp, including the largest Sunni-majority party led by Mr Hariri, backs the banks. But the pro-Syrian political side, which dominates Lebanon’s parliament, is less supportive, said Mr Nader.

This group is an alliance between Hizbollah, a Shia majority political party as well as Washington-designated terrorist group, its other Shia allies and the dominant Maronite Christian party that holds Lebanon’s presidency.

The cabinet, led by newly appointed Prime Minister Hassan Diab, will meet on Saturday to decide whether or not to pay a $1.2bn Eurobond repayment on March 9.

The issue has driven a greater wedge between the banks and their political opponents, with officials from Hizbollah and its allies having signalled that they are keen to default and restructure the bond and retain dwindling foreign reserves. Banks have lobbied for payment.

The uncertainly drove the Lebanese pound to new lows, with $1 costing around L£2,715 on Friday, down about 2.5 per cent on the previous day, according to tracking website LebaneseLira.org.